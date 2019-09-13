First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Its Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Stake by $908,442; Shares Rose; As International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Price Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 45.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 546,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 663,831 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.80 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 12,023 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 16,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 423,538 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94M, down from 440,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 152,809 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.57% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,027 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 65,199 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 391,700 shares. 61,655 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 2,023 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 321,034 shares. 55,659 were accumulated by Dupont Capital. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0% or 175 shares. Whittier Company reported 50,471 shares. Ameritas Inc owns 7,630 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 423,538 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Swiss National Bank accumulated 166,100 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 52,180 shares to 390,721 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.40M for 26.19 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.76M for 33.24 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8,000 shares to 13,900 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 114,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ISCA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 8.02% less from 19.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Interest Grp holds 61,126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 2,945 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 8,357 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 1,333 shares. 8,700 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 203,216 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com holds 10,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 7,050 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 25,558 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 10 shares. Invesco invested in 50,495 shares. Gabelli Advisers reported 0.33% stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 8,895 shares stake. Huntington Comml Bank owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.