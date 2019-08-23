First Republic Investment Management Has Lowered Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake By $313,813; Last Week Granite Construction (GVA) Coverage

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 5,921 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 400,360 shares with $21.33M value, down from 406,281 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $62.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 954,321 shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $3100 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 77.05% above currents $28.1 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, July 30. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Friday, March 22 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. See Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50 New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $278,359 activity. The insider KELSEY DAVID H bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050. 2,000 shares were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand, worth $55,800. On Monday, August 12 Jigisha Desai bought $28,330 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 33,523 shares. Tompkins Corp owns 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1,150 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 124,997 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Motco reported 0% stake. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 1.07% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 511,057 shares. 9,200 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 610,339 were reported by Financial Bank Of America De. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 275,415 shares. 205,378 were reported by Cortina Asset Management Limited Co. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company reported 7,369 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 155,754 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 393,857 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 23,258 shares to 709,491 valued at $64.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari N V stake by 2,401 shares and now owns 5,274 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Scotiabank (TSX:BNS): A Long-Term Play Immune to the U.S.-China Trade War – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “1 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy and Earn a 5% Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Should You Buy This Stock for the 5% Yield? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): A Cheap Stock to Buy or Stay Away From? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.47 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.