First Republic Investment Management Has Increased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Fairview Capital Investment Management Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 14,723 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 342,846 shares with $47.93 million value, up from 328,123 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $374.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 1.92M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 9.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 20,882 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 244,821 shares with $73.49M value, up from 223,939 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $103.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 269,657 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Argent Capital Management accumulated 2,945 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 2,433 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Management has invested 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Growth Limited Partnership holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 100,000 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc holds 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,142 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,598 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 344,268 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ally Fincl reported 5,000 shares. B & T Dba Alpha reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sfmg Limited Liability Company stated it has 713 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,792 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, January 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $300 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 14 report. Vertical Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $340 target in Thursday, January 10 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $37000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $37100 target. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 8,245 shares to 3,345 valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,788 shares and now owns 60,605 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc owns 1,230 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.08% or 507,911 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 69,911 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,200 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newfocus Financial Gp holds 2.28% or 32,658 shares. Accredited Inc stated it has 5,687 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Eastern Bancshares invested in 1.71% or 182,455 shares. Willis Counsel holds 206,703 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers Bancshares owns 56,265 shares or 4.28% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intersect Cap Llc, California-based fund reported 38,343 shares. Horizon Limited Liability holds 49,373 shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 49,617 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

