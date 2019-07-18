First Republic Investment Management Has Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Aravt Global Trimmed Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 34.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 21,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,797 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 60,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 1.35 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 500,104 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Parkside Retail Bank And stated it has 1,191 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 35,466 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Management Incorporated. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,586 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 72,933 were reported by British Columbia. Cordasco Fincl Network stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Veritable Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.65% stake. Hap Trading Ltd Llc owns 22,015 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp by 45,201 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 21,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,533 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).