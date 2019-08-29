First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased Proassurance (PRA) Holding By $337,076; BGC Partners (BGCP) Has 1.28 Sentiment

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Proassurance Corp (PRA) stake by 54.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 9,914 shares as Proassurance Corp (PRA)’s stock rose 4.80%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 8,212 shares with $284,000 value, down from 18,126 last quarter. Proassurance Corp now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 204,951 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22

BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 110 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 86 reduced and sold their holdings in BGC Partners Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 165.20 million shares, down from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding BGC Partners Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 52 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has 724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 1.19M shares. Renaissance Llc invested 0.02% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 34,717 shares. Pnc Ser Gp holds 0% or 2,794 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 7,840 shares. 58,600 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Boston Prtnrs has 726,025 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 22,193 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 27,975 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.04% or 57,065 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 23,940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 5.86 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 1,822 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 7,571 shares to 23,548 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 21,181 shares and now owns 152,489 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ProAssurance has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $39’s average target is 2.04% above currents $38.22 stock price. ProAssurance had 5 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wood.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. for 176,815 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 13.25 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.95% invested in the company for 432,550 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 778,726 shares.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage firm servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It operates in two divisions, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products.

The stock increased 3.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 1.24 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500.