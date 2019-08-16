First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stake by $799,085 as Market Value Rose; Country Trust Bank Lowered Its 3M Co Common (MMM) Holding by $4.58 Million

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 22,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 65,327 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 87,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 869,874 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 2,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 12,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 15,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $315.14. About 67,533 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap; A-Rod, New York Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.40 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG) by 14,378 shares to 606,677 shares, valued at $66.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 69,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,550 shares. 8,285 were reported by Bancorporation Of The West. Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 12,506 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd holds 0.77% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 68,765 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). North American Mngmt accumulated 86,108 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 17,331 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schroder Mngmt Grp has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 791,366 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.94% or 265,776 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Communications owns 16,425 shares. First Trust invested 0.96% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 6,469 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.63 million for 23.80 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited has invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 967 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Counsel stated it has 123,583 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has 0.31% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Invesco reported 0.13% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Comm Ltd owns 1,500 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 1,325 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 1,214 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 10,030 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.09% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Van Eck Associate reported 15,004 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com reported 9,622 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 89,964 shares to 713,013 shares, valued at $52.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).