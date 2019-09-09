First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Church & Dwight (CHD) Position by $809,684; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake as Market Value Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 11,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 215,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 227,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 3.32M shares traded or 144.56% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 970,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 103,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.70M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 77,224 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 33,664 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb has invested 2.86% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cwm holds 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 813 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 13,314 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 86,950 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,647 shares. National Pension Service holds 521,254 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 25,300 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 15,142 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,099 shares. Moreover, Natixis Lp has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 11,615 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Incorporated. Vision Capital accumulated 42,492 shares or 1.19% of the stock.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $419.55 million for 36.08 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zoetis to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares to 236,980 shares, valued at $413.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $155.16 million for 31.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13,019 shares to 116,948 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 2,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 52,132 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 29,800 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas has 0.96% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 170,841 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 4,253 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 1.04M shares. Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,550 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 245,083 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Company reported 3,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,241 are owned by Town And Country Comml Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.43% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Qci Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 29,653 shares.