First Republic Investment Management Has Cut By $775,152 Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Boosted Visa Com Cl A (V) Position By $342,732

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 15.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 32,298 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 181,922 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 214,220 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 3.13M shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 32.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc acquired 2,197 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc holds 8,990 shares with $1.40M value, up from 6,793 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $402.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.91% above currents $179.74 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.19 million are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company, Japan-based fund reported 610 shares. Essex Fincl stated it has 23,709 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd reported 31,805 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 6,660 shares. L And S owns 53,762 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 37,765 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma owns 29.28 million shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Co owns 4,452 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 5,704 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability reported 101,715 shares or 8.34% of all its holdings. Horizon Services Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,165 shares. Moreover, Navellier & Associates Inc has 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. Shares for $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 45,105 shares to 87,421 valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VPU) stake by 9,928 shares and now owns 37,745 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC sold $188.94M worth of stock or 8.18M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag owns 14,615 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 186,262 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny reported 2.18 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bankshares has 1,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regis Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Parametric Port Ltd Com holds 1.45M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers State Bank invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 0.57% stake. Veritable Lp invested in 0.09% or 191,086 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 107,730 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 3.07M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 47,917 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,131 shares. Investment House Ltd owns 30,010 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 8,712 shares.