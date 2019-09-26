First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Aqua America (WTR) by $341,694; Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Its Twin Disc (TWIN) Position by $417,000 as Stock Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 133.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 8,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The hedge fund held 14,596 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604,000, up from 6,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 210,266 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The institutional investor held 215,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 242,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 13,818 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9,190 shares to 215,624 shares, valued at $44.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 85,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,375 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,968 activity.

Analysts await Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 170.83% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Twin Disc, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -383.33% negative EPS growth.

