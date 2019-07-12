First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Sentiment Is 1.04

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 11.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 11,551 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 111,230 shares with $39.66 million value, up from 99,679 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $164.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $375.64. About 721,295 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 122 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 117 cut down and sold stock positions in Aspen Technology Inc. The funds in our database reported: 62.85 million shares, down from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aspen Technology Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 94 Increased: 82 New Position: 40.

The stock increased 1.14% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 42,444 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 106.41 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. for 907,663 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 5.06 million shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 765,092 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,800 shares.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $71.31M for 32.94 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 41,998 shares to 2.88 million valued at $73.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 3,432 shares and now owns 49,737 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer holds 0.43% or 45,141 shares. Rampart Invest Management Lc holds 16,891 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares & has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stock Yards Financial Bank & Com invested in 1,560 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 37,364 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ajo Lp reported 0.03% stake. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.04% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Trustmark Natl Bank Department has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Landscape Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.13% or 3,729 shares. Amarillo Bank accumulated 9,887 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 2,008 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.01% or 367 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 4,050 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.31% or 93,575 shares in its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Friday, January 18. Wedbush maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Underperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 14 report. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Friday, January 18 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Morgan Stanley.