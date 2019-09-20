First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $3.63 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Position by $904,248

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 33,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.54 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 12,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,232 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 53,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

