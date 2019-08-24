First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position; Terex (TEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Terex Corp (TEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 109 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 102 trimmed and sold equity positions in Terex Corp. The funds in our database now have: 63.24 million shares, down from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Terex Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 81 Increased: 57 New Position: 52.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 13.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 33,352 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 273,956 shares with $11.88M value, up from 240,604 last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.05M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 14.45% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation for 2.90 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 418,974 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 3.03% invested in the company for 679,558 shares. The Texas-based Stanley Capital Management Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Delphi Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,939 shares.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 123.58 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.28% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pnc Ser Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 14,403 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Turtle Creek Asset holds 0.14% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 42,450 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 5,863 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 22,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,109 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.33% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 88,604 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 542,064 shares. Jana Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 2.74 million shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 232,100 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 25,451 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company reported 75,496 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 4,857 shares to 209,504 valued at $46.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 115,251 shares. Ishares Tr (IYJ) was reduced too.