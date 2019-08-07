First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted By $334,444 Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Sentiment Is 1.42

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 118 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 83 decreased and sold their holdings in Lexington Realty Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 196.38 million shares, up from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lexington Realty Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 69 Increased: 74 New Position: 44.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 13.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 7,601 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 65,295 shares with $2.90M value, up from 57,694 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 462,437 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Andeavor Logistics Lp stake by 38,557 shares to 10,270 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 238,008 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VCR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Lc holds 6,311 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 12,065 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 6,156 shares. Freestone Holdg Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 17,501 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 45,880 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 7,180 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,483 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Lc has 0.32% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 68,671 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 386,541 are held by Confluence Invest Management Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 45,830 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 22,203 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. Piper Jaffray maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust for 1.17 million shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc owns 826,725 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.63% invested in the company for 3,859 shares. The Missouri-based Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 2.31% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.45 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 55,669 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 8.53 P/E ratio. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties.