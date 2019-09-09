First Republic Investment Management Decreased Holding in Cubesmart (CUBE) by $584,672; Osmium Partners Stake in Rosetta Stone (RST) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 18,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 75,036 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 93,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.52 million shares traded or 21.76% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 2864.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 139,899 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc reported 3,896 shares stake. Glenmede Na owns 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 76,900 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has 0.04% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Westpac Banking, Australia-based fund reported 480,373 shares. Cwm Ltd invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 269,527 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 21,046 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 227,063 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 575,600 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.08% stake. Raymond James And Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt owns 1.37 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3,009 shares to 5,413 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 72,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.70M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Lp De holds 0.06% or 34,907 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.06% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 12,486 shares. New York-based G2 Investment Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.73% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 38,745 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 33,741 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Ariel Invs Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 630,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 30,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 33,541 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Group One Trading Lp reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.09% or 291,274 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 4,257 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 10,187 shares.