First Republic Investment Management Cut Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Resmed (RMD) Position Maintained by Professional Advisory Services Inc

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 4,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 209,504 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.85 million, down from 214,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 41,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 122,654 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 81,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 487,734 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 116,165 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $524.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,917 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85M on Tuesday, February 5. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of stock or 2,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 33,201 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 21 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Torray Limited Liability Company owns 1,275 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0.12% or 59,551 shares. 436,610 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.15% or 8,358 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sterling Ltd invested in 21,980 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 1,881 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Manchester Cap Lc invested in 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 145,934 shares. Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,859 shares to 92,991 shares, valued at $18.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,576 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG).

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MatrixCare Appoints Geriatrician Dheeraj Mahajan as Chief Medical Officer, Executive Vice President – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “60% of Referral Sources Would Switch to a Home Health and Hospice Provider that Accepts Electronic Referrals, Survey Reveals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ResMed Inc. Completes $500M Private Placement Debt Offering – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ResMed declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ResMed completes $500M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $646,330 activity. PENDARVIS DAVID sold $416,730 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Monday, February 4.