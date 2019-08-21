First Republic Investment Management Cut Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake as Share Value Rose; Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Stake Held by Intrepid Capital Management Inc

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The hedge fund held 86,907 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 78,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 56,087 shares traded or 101.06% up from the average. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of; 15/03/2018 Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – CTO: PRELIM PROXY VOTE SHOWS ALL 7 DIRECTORS REELECTED; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Hldrs; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 32,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 181,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 214,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 1.64M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 86,744 shares to 524,299 shares, valued at $22.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Permian crude shipments start on new Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exclusive: Lotus Midstream mulls reversing West Texas to Cushing pipeline – sources – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Da Davidson Commerce holds 0.01% or 12,276 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability holds 245,450 shares. Jefferies Group Lc accumulated 0.01% or 37,598 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 223,052 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 60,668 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 186,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Tru Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11,225 shares. Cv Starr Inc Tru has 311,911 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Regent Investment Limited Liability holds 0.11% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 13,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 253,620 shares. Gsa Prns Llp invested in 0.05% or 21,432 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 15,950 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 290,235 shares to 685,575 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,992 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC).