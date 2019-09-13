First Republic Investment Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Lakeland Industries Has 0.82 Sentiment

Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 14 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 17 sold and trimmed positions in Lakeland Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.78 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lakeland Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 38,366 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 963,924 shares with $134.26M value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $341.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 1.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Private Capital Management Llc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. for 731,998 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 105,839 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.27% invested in the company for 205,950 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Parthenon Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 84,538 shares.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $95.13 million. The firm offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.38% above currents $130.09 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.