First Republic Investment Management Cut General Electric Co (GE) Stake; Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Repligen (RGEN) Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 159,606 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 1.35M shares with $13.52 million value, down from 1.51M last quarter. General Electric Co now has $90.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 36.88 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 56.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 10,634 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 15.82%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 8,043 shares with $475,000 value, down from 18,677 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $4.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 733,331 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 511,749 shares to 1.40M valued at $155.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 41,278 shares and now owns 43,926 shares. Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) was raised too.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.16 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.56M for 100.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 11,439 shares stake. 594,977 are owned by Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 86,509 shares. 45,742 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 5,923 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,245 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Company Na has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Falcon Point Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 10,000 were accumulated by Franklin Street Nc. Indiana-based Everence Inc has invested 0.06% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York accumulated 20,905 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 4,627 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 2,044 shares to 24,277 valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 106,256 shares and now owns 1.39 million shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Management Incorporated owns 20,340 shares. Hartford Invest Management Commerce has invested 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Natl Trust has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Excalibur has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mountain Lake Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 295,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc reported 109,466 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 19,471 shares. Papp L Roy Associates owns 36,640 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Brandywine has 0.64% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 73,306 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 0.15% or 72,363 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Optimum Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 408,441 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Ftb Advsrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 81,913 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.