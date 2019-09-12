First Republic Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV); Rare Infrastructure LTD Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 33.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 330,414 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 246,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 1.38 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 211,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 968,552 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.24 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.21. About 224,485 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $596.46M for 19.21 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.