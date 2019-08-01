First Republic Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); Independent Investors Has Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $331,800; Shares Rose

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,775 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 46,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 532,104 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 116,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524.76 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 15.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.58 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10,000 shares to 77,400 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 75,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,038 shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).