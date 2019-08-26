First Republic Investment Management Boosted Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $1.57 Million as Shares Rose; Johnson Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Facebook (A) (FB) as Valuation Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 12,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 76,953 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 64,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 991,287 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (A) (FB) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 55,763 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30M, down from 63,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.96. About 6.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 29/03/2018 – Cramer: Tim Cook’s comments show that the ‘long knives’ are out for Facebook after data leak; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 05/04/2018 – CANADA INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE IF FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ BROKE FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL PERSONAL PRIVACY RULES; 17/03/2018 – No Breach, But Not Secure: Cambridge Misuse Shows Facebook Flaws; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NYSE:NEE) by 172,792 shares to 236,866 shares, valued at $45.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary E (VCR) by 2,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG).

