First Republic Investment Management Boosted Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake; Zix (ZIXI) Sentiment Is 1.25

Zix Corp (ZIXI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 70 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 56 reduced and sold stakes in Zix Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 36.10 million shares, down from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zix Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 34.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation for 557,991 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 812,913 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.56% invested in the company for 382,934 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.54% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 287,388 shares.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 526,247 shares traded. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $538.81 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It has a 116.87 P/E ratio. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

