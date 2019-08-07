First Republic Bk (FRC) Stake Held by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc; Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) as Stock Price Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 994,448 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 5.36 million shares traded or 89.72% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 703,423 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,115 shares, and cut its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.14 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24,900 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $767.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 595,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).