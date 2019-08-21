First Republic Bk (FRC) Shares Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased by $590,100 Its Holding; Dnb Asset Management As Has Lowered Its Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) as Stock Price Rose

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 11,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 13,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $147.84. About 480,096 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.14% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC)

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 9,600 shares to 53,883 shares, valued at $588.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares to 31,115 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY).