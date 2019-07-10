First Republic Bk (FRC) Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased Holding; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $72.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $100.68. About 390,129 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33M, down from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 8.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares to 348,037 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41M shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).