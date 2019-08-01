First Republic Bk (FRC) Market Value Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased Its Holding; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Eulav Asset Management Has Increased Position by $1.64 Million

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 809,872 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 8.62M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 5,000 shares. Asset Management Inc invested in 39,925 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 38.06M shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 1,747 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa stated it has 1,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 701 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,445 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc has 338,298 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited stated it has 86,454 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.25% or 78,598 shares. 4.54 million were reported by Primecap Ca. Philadelphia Tru owns 92,605 shares. Epoch Prns accumulated 42,667 shares. Ironwood Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,700 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

