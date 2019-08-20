First Republic Bk (FRC) Market Value Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Increased Holding by $590,100; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 17,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 577,552 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.71 million, up from 560,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 1.23M shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Cap Counsel has invested 12.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust Co, Virginia-based fund reported 18,207 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 261,486 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Counsel Limited Il invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Henry H Associate owns 16,692 shares. Usca Ria Ltd invested in 63,511 shares. Bridges Inc accumulated 577,240 shares or 4.47% of the stock. Snow Management LP owns 261,185 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 0.1% or 9,916 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 13,145 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. California-based Ensemble Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest holds 791,471 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 429,477 shares stake. Aspen Invest Inc has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,690 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,808 shares to 394,416 shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,682 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.