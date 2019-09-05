First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding Upped by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc; Presima Lifted Its Macerich Co (MAC) Stake

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 1.52M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 735,991 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. $700,300 worth of stock was bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9. COPPOLA EDWARD C had bought 18,223 shares worth $560,946 on Wednesday, August 7.

