First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding Maintained by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc; Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Financial Advantage Has Boosted Stake by $1.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 7.58M shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Evans Gerald, worth $147,350 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Inv Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 593,205 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 19,100 shares. Enterprise Fincl has 665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 263,229 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 195,438 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Grimes And holds 0.02% or 12,770 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp invested in 100 shares. Optimum Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,556 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.04M shares. Sasco Cap Ct invested in 2.05 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 82,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares to 31,115 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH).