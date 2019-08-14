First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding Increased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake Held by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 779,918 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & reported 17,656 shares. Polen Limited Liability Corp holds 15.18M shares. Orrstown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,984 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0.17% or 38,800 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Mutual Insur owns 234,286 shares or 3.45% of their US portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Bankshares De accumulated 6.43 million shares. Lmr Llp invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signature Est Advsrs Lc, California-based fund reported 45,491 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 229,701 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Prns stated it has 1,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 270,283 are owned by Nexus Invest Management Inc. Blackhill Cap accumulated 1.45% or 71,500 shares.

