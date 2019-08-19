First Republic Bk (FRC) Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Raised Its Holding; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Accuvest Global Advisors Has Raised Stake by $634,036

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 156.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 1,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $309.03. About 2.15M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. It closed at $92.06 lastly. It is down 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 11,376 shares to 4,633 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi by 33,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59 were reported by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0.28% or 120,093 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt reported 6,077 shares stake. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,100 shares. Hoplite Mgmt Lp stated it has 82,969 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry And Co accumulated 600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 94,122 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 33,700 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc reported 76,888 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 905 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

