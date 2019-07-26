First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Stock Declined While Capital Management Associates Decreased by $500,000 Its Stake; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Cut Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Share Price Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 1.20M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.18. About 262,186 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 15.02 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,264 shares. First Fincl Bank And Of Newtown reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.71 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). East Coast Asset Mgmt Llc reported 17,772 shares. Central Savings Bank & accumulated 0.07% or 2,080 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.04% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Magnetar Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,669 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0.8% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fund Sa holds 0.06% or 44,522 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited holds 500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company invested in 10,863 shares. Andra Ap has 23,900 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.