First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Management Associates Trimmed Its Position; Palisade Asset Management Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Upped by $477,000

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.99B market cap company. The stock increased 7.20% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 16.78M shares traded or 100.54% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $91.64. About 600,766 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.65M for 18.63 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,650 shares to 149,504 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 73,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,813 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.