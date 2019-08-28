First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Holding; As Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 28,485 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 30,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hingham Institution For Saving for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.87 million market cap company. It closed at $178.5 lastly. It is down 12.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 8,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 67,782 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 76,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 101,735 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares to 610,826 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY).