First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Holder Capital Management Associates Has Decreased Its Position; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $220.86. About 306,484 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 858,852 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 14,865 shares to 40,897 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 87,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64 million for 46.79 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FDN, EBAY, TWTR, VRSN – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) CEO Jim Bidzos on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign Stock Keeps Looking to the Future – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Internet Grows to 351.8 Million Domain Name Registrations in the First Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Netflix, First Republic Bank, and Edwards Lifesciences Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 15, 2019, Zacks.com published: “PUB vs. FRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.