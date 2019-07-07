First Republic Bank (FRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Both First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) are each other’s competitor in the Money Center Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank 99 5.48 N/A 4.93 20.15 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.76 N/A 1.92 11.40

Table 1 highlights First Republic Bank and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Republic Bank’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Republic Bank and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that First Republic Bank is 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

First Republic Bank and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 4 1 2.20 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of First Republic Bank is $104.25, with potential upside of 4.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.2% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Republic Bank’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Republic Bank -3.05% -2.16% -0.97% 7.03% 2.16% 14.42% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -5.35% 0.64% 1.34% -14.34% -14.34% 12.69%

For the past year First Republic Bank has stronger performance than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Republic Bank beats TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.