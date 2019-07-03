First Republic Bank (FRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Both First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank 98 5.38 N/A 4.93 20.15 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 106 3.52 N/A 9.27 11.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Republic Bank is currently more expensive than JPMorgan Chase & Co., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that First Republic Bank is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Republic Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 4 1 2.20 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 2 4 2.67

First Republic Bank’s average price target is $104.25, while its potential upside is 6.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the other hand boasts of a $130 average price target and a 14.24% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co. appears more favorable than First Republic Bank, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Republic Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75%. About 0.3% of First Republic Bank’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Republic Bank -3.05% -2.16% -0.97% 7.03% 2.16% 14.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co. -2.41% -0.04% 6.61% -1.25% -3.51% 12.58%

For the past year First Republic Bank has stronger performance than JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats on 8 of the 11 factors First Republic Bank.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.