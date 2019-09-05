First Republic Bank (FRC) Was Downgraded by Atlantic Equities to Underweight; Identiv (INVE) Shorts Down By 4.32%

Equity analysts at Atlantic Equities’s equity research division lowered First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock rating from Neutral to Underweight on 5 September.

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) had a decrease of 4.32% in short interest. INVE's SI was 57,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.32% from 60,200 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)'s short sellers to cover INVE's short positions. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 27,225 shares traded. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has declined 1.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here's Why – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades First Republic Bank (FRC) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com" published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St." on September 04, 2019.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 735,991 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 18.01 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 18.88% above currents $88.6 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $112 target. Credit Suisse maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Could Identiv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INVE) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Identiv Transforms Security with the Industry's ONLY Total Physical Security Platform at GSX 2019 – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Identiv Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:INVE – GlobeNewswire" on August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Identiv has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 97.92% above currents $4.8 stock price. Identiv had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology firm that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.12 million. It operates through four divisions: Premises , Identity, Credentials, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow clients to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security activities across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards.