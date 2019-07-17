First Republic Bank (FRC) to pay $0.19 on Aug 8, 2019; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Trimmed Adobe Com (ADBE) Stake By $53.46 Million

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 8, 2019. (NYSE:FRC) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. First Republic Bank’s current price of $94.23 translates into 0.20% yield. First Republic Bank’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 4.53 million shares traded or 319.45% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 54.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc analyzed 200,973 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)'s stock rose 6.38%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 169,148 shares with $45.08 million value, down from 370,121 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $148.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.84 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $15.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform”. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FRC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "First Republic Bank (San Francisco, California) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Farfetch Ltd Com Usd0.04 Class A stake by 783,373 shares to 3.49M valued at $93.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Docusign Inc Com stake by 13,529 shares and now owns 58,670 shares. Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:ENPH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 3,250 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Old Bancorporation In reported 50,247 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 549,812 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Psagot Investment House holds 1,626 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 29,273 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.45% or 107,571 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha stated it has 23,270 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.15% or 1.92 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 310,025 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Lc invested in 8,125 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim Communication reported 1,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp has 5,140 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq" published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million was made by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M.