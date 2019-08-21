First Republic Bank (FRC) Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Decreased Holding; As Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shares Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Cut Position by $1.27 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 96,584 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 12,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 41,445 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 53,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 1.05M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424 shares to 7,709 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 263,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Short Duration Hi Yld Fd.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.42 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Wall Street financial firms plan new exchange to challenge NYSE, Nasdaq – Reuters” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as U.S. bond market stokes recessionary fears – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Larry Fink â€” head of worldâ€™s largest asset manager â€” labeled Modern Monetary Theory â€˜garbageâ€™ – MarketWatch” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Now Is The Time To Buy Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific moves record amount of Canadian grain and grain products during 2018-2019 crop year; prepared to ship 2019-2020 crop – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

