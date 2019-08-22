First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Price Declined While D L Carlson Investment Group Decreased Stake; Udr Com (UDR) Holder Horizon Investments Lowered Its Position by $2.13 Million as Valuation Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 21,129 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 621,172 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 91.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 47,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 52,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.36 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR prices $400M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 128,337 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Cambridge holds 5,689 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,911 shares. M&T Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 584,677 shares. Andra Ap owns 134,100 shares. 1.31M are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Panagora Asset accumulated 12,950 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 362,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America invested in 0% or 794 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 20 shares. 4,683 were reported by Regis Mgmt. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 0.11% stake.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 627,454 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $131.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 42,240 shares to 213,658 shares, valued at $12.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.65 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.