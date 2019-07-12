First Republic Bank (FRC) Holding Held by Northeast Investment Management; Shannon River Fund Management Position in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Has Decreased by $26.00 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,676 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, up from 140,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 677,776 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 47.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 182,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “How the Promise of a $120 Billion Uber I.P.O. Evaporated – The New York Times” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Times Company: Buy The Paper, Sell The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can Accelerated Subscriber Growth Justify A $30 Fair Value For New York Times’ Stock? – Forbes” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “How this one stock could ultimately be responsible for killing the bull market – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY also sold $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.65 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 36 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 32,566 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 313,920 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 57,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 101,962 shares. 19,366 were reported by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 4.92 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 3.11M shares stake. Qvt LP reported 2.63% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Federated Invsts Pa reported 39,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 1.73 million shares. 249,340 are held by State Bank Of America De. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic: Okay Quarter, But Valuation And Conditions Are More Demanding – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Morgan Stanley Picks 30 Stocks for 2021 – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Risky Stocks to Watch as Earnings Season Kicks Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 08, 2019.