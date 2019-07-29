First Republic Bank (FRC) Holder Northeast Investment Management Increased Stake by $651,800 as Stock Value Declined; Toron Capital Markets Decreased Stake in Goldcorp New (GG) as Share Price Were Volatile

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,676 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, up from 140,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.97. About 310,631 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,111 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 13,000 shares to 129,485 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,174 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 8,885 shares to 934,002 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).