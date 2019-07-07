First Republic Bank (FRC) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Contrasting side by side

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank 99 5.48 N/A 4.93 20.15 OFG Bancorp 20 3.58 N/A 1.64 11.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Republic Bank and OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Republic Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Republic Bank and OFG Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8% OFG Bancorp 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that First Republic Bank is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. OFG Bancorp’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Republic Bank and OFG Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 4 1 2.20 OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

First Republic Bank’s upside potential currently stands at 4.08% and an $104.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Republic Bank and OFG Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.5%. About 0.3% of First Republic Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, OFG Bancorp has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Republic Bank -3.05% -2.16% -0.97% 7.03% 2.16% 14.42% OFG Bancorp -2.78% -0.62% -4.09% 5.42% 41.99% 16.89%

For the past year First Republic Bank’s stock price has smaller growth than OFG Bancorp.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats OFG Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.