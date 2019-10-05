First Republic Bank (FRC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of First Republic Bank’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Republic Bank has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have First Republic Bank and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 179,755,992.23% 10.40% 0.80% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting First Republic Bank and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank 166.49M 93 19.98 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

First Republic Bank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for First Republic Bank and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.70 2.00 2.48

With average target price of $101.33, First Republic Bank has a potential upside of 6.79%. The potential upside of the peers is 42.88%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that First Republic Bank is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Republic Bank and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Republic Bank 1.03% 0.44% -3.68% 2.38% 0.63% 14.34% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year First Republic Bank was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Republic Bank’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Republic Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Republic Bank’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.