First Republic Bank (FRC) Analysts See $1.23 EPS; Ebix (EBIX) Shorts Up By 0.74%

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.23 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.36% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. FRC’s profit would be $206.92M giving it 19.36 P/E if the $1.23 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, First Republic Bank’s analysts see -0.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12M shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. EBIX’s SI was 8.08M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 8.02 million shares previously. With 319,800 avg volume, 25 days are for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s short sellers to cover EBIX’s short positions. The SI to Ebix Inc’s float is 35.73%. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 333,247 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 10.61% above currents $95.23 stock price. First Republic Bank had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. The company has market cap of $16.02 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. The firm operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Ebix, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Comm has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 66,001 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated owns 6,421 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 260,644 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Kbc Grp Nv owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 3,527 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 10,212 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 3.41 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,917 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 16,025 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Pnc Fin Ser Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 11,000 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 5,450 shares.