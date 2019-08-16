First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake by $1.68 Million; Highline Capital Management Increases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE)

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 16,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 489,850 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.21M, up from 473,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 1.58M shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 140,011 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q EPS 63C INCLUDES $130M GAIN FROM SALE OF PRV; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED…; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 609,362 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $92.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 61,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,288 shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 985 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Woodstock Corporation holds 0.14% or 11,212 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc accumulated 4.89M shares. Cap holds 0.17% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) or 5.57M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability reported 136,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw reported 0.01% stake. 1.01M are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 301,003 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Co holds 0% or 19,301 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Comml Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 129,464 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,034 shares. New York-based Rothschild And Asset Management Us has invested 0.04% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 671,246 shares.

