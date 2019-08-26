First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC) Share Price Declined While Congress Asset Management Company Increased Stake by $56.65 Million; Alphaone Investment Services Upped Its Holding in Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) by $1.65 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 566,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.20 million, up from 878,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 5,887 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 704 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 104,107 shares to 75,376 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 46,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,229 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 77,804 shares. Granahan Mgmt Ma has invested 0.32% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 12,356 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Us Bankshares De holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 1,662 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Ls Invest Ltd invested in 952 shares. Alps reported 18,233 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 35,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 121,410 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 406,022 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 93,765 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 11,266 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited holds 0.26% or 235,748 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 11,600 shares.