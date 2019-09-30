First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC) Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted Holding by $6.91 Million as Valuation Declined; United Rentals (URI) Position Raised by Montgomery Investment Management Inc

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 71,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 496,572 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.49M, up from 425,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 815,585 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.39 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 109,051 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc owns 31,265 shares. Shell Asset reported 10,544 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 427,784 shares. Marietta Prns invested 0.39% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 15,864 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated holds 40,700 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 2,114 shares. Mader And Shannon Wealth reported 9,883 shares stake. Ameriprise holds 498,588 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 5,800 shares. 279 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt New York. Riverhead Cap Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 28,656 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disappointing Q2 2019 And Unjustified Valuation Multiples: Stay Away From First Republic – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “First Republic May Be the Banking Industryâ€™s Best-Kept Secret – Investorplace.com” published on January 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PUB vs. FRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades First Republic Bank (FRC) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 259 shares to 603 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,457 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).