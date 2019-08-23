First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Shares Declined While Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut by $893,200 Its Position; Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Position in Capital Southwest (CSWC) by $1.93 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 26,926 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 369,346 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 15,353 shares. Zuckerman Inv Grp Limited Liability reported 1.41M shares. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 58,192 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 30,798 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,750 are held by Greenwich Inv. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 111,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Moab Capital Partners Lc has invested 4.87% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 12,525 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Hilltop Hldgs has 0.27% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 61,100 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 0% stake. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 115,506 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,023 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,486 shares to 98,000 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 14,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Income Term Fd (JPI).

